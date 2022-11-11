In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 11 November 2022 2:19 pm / 10 comments

The issue that disrupted the LRT Kelana Jaya Line has been resolved, and the line could be fully back in service earlier than expected, says caretaker transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. On November 9, it was announced that a total of 16 stations on the line would be closed until November 15.

The reopening could be pushed up sooner, according to Wee. Speaking at a press conference earlier today, he said with the modem and power supply for the tracks having been replaced, the problem was now rectified, FMT reports. He added that the line will be subject to a full day’s test tomorrow before a decision to reopen comes about.

“The land public transport agency (APAD) will also need to certify the Thales Group experts’ confirmation that the rail line is safe and stable for use before we can resume operations. If there are no more problems, then we will resume services, with Prasarana making an announcement at 6pm the day before,” he explained.

Wee said tomorrow’s test would see the running of the train along the entire KJ line for a full day. “We want to ensure the train can run for a full day, and the Thales Group experts must then make an assessment based on this,” he added. Although a specific date wasn’t mentioned, the KJ Line service could likely resume operation in full by November 13.