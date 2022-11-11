The issue that disrupted the LRT Kelana Jaya Line has been resolved, and the line could be fully back in service earlier than expected, says caretaker transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. On November 9, it was announced that a total of 16 stations on the line would be closed until November 15.
The reopening could be pushed up sooner, according to Wee. Speaking at a press conference earlier today, he said with the modem and power supply for the tracks having been replaced, the problem was now rectified, FMT reports. He added that the line will be subject to a full day’s test tomorrow before a decision to reopen comes about.
“The land public transport agency (APAD) will also need to certify the Thales Group experts’ confirmation that the rail line is safe and stable for use before we can resume operations. If there are no more problems, then we will resume services, with Prasarana making an announcement at 6pm the day before,” he explained.
Wee said tomorrow’s test would see the running of the train along the entire KJ line for a full day. “We want to ensure the train can run for a full day, and the Thales Group experts must then make an assessment based on this,” he added. Although a specific date wasn’t mentioned, the KJ Line service could likely resume operation in full by November 13.
Comments
Kudos to all for trying to solve the issue as soon as possible.
Aside to Paultan admins, do you guys and gals have plan to share the Indonesia’s high speed rail HSR testing progress? They are getting ready for operation this month.
Their HSR started roughly the same time as ours before it was halted by DAP lead PH soon after coming into power, one of many wrong decisions that were made wrong.
Used to vote for BN. But no more for me. With new party, also not going vote for PN. Reasons: corruption, traitors, incompetence and talking nonsense
So many frequent breakdown. Failed
I legit stayed at my GFs to avoid traffic. An awesome a week honeymoon period
better don’t get it wrong buddy… that’ll be the END of your career
Whatever it is, your promises that you made earlier, now you have failed
Not going to vote for you again.
Useless minister
They wanna field testing for the 19th Nov GE. If Barang Naik vote turn sideways, then switch ‘ON’ button to stop train to prevent ppl from voting opposition…u know i know lah
Used to vote for BN. But no more for me. With new party, also not going vote for PN. Reasons: corruption, traitors, incompetence and talking nonsense