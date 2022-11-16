In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 November 2022 3:33 pm / 0 comments

Things were less than perfect at the LRT KLCC and Jelatek stations on the Kelana Jaya Line yesterday morning, and Rapid Rail has released a statement to explain in detail what happened.

Two different reasons, and none are related to the automatic train control (ATC) system that went haywire earlier this month, causing a partial shutdown of the KJ Line for a few days. The ATC is stable and functioning safely, Rapid Rail says.

LRT Jelatek station

The Jelatek station crowding in the morning was because of train number 59 being taken out of service at 8.19 am, after the control centre (OCC) detected a mechanical fault, specifically with the tachometer. Rapid Rail is already in the process of replacing the tachometers on its trains.

Riders were asked to get down at the Jelatek station and board the next train. The process of removing the train from service takes about three minutes and the recalibration of train frequency takes 10 minutes. While waiting for the next train to arrive, there was crowding at the platform, also because of high traffic during the morning rush hour.

Replacement train number 54 was slotted in to maintain train frequency at five minutes, while 59 was taken to the Rapid Rail maintenance depot in Subang. Rapid Rail says that the tachometer replacement programme has already started and it is in the process of receiving the order parts, in stages from now till mid 2023. The rail operator is negotiating with the supplier for speedier delivery.

LRT KLCC station

Rapid Rail confirms that there were three platform doors with problems when train 10 arrived at KLCC. This was reported at 7.53 am yesterday. Platform doors were operating normally with other trains. The decision was made to remove train 10 from service for further inspection at the depot in Subang.

Rapid Rail will run tests on the communication system between the train doors and and platform doors after operating hours. This is to find the cause of the problem before fixing it.

Rapid Rail says that the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, which has been operating since 1998, is in the process of comprehensive upgrades to several systems, components and infrastructure. This programme is in progress and will be completed in stages.

“We want to assure that passenger safety is always the priority. Rapid Rail apologises for the disruption and inconvenience faced by passengers using our services,” the operator said. We’ve previously detailed the status of upgrading works on all Rapid Rail’s services, including the KJ Line – read more here.

The LRT Kelana Jaya Line was fully reopened from 6am on Monday (November 14) after 16 stations on the line was closed on November 9 following unprecedented problems with the ATC, which required help from overseas-based suppliers. Prasarana is compensating users with free rides for seven days – full details on that here.