13 November 2022

Earlier this evening, Rapid Rail announced that the LRT Kelana Jaya Line will reopen in full starting at 6am on Monday, November 14, two days earlier than scheduled. The service has been disrupted by the closure of 16 stations along the line since November 9, and was supposed to be fully operational again on November 16.

In its statement announcing the reopening of the entire KJ Line, the company also said that it will compensate users with free rides for seven days. Previously, Rapid Rail had announced free fares to KJ Line users for every day of the service disruption, and though the service will have been suspended for a total of five days, KJ Line users will be given free travel for seven days.

This will apply to all users utilising the Kelana Jaya Line, be it My50 pass holders and those using cash (for tokens) or Touch ‘n Go cards. Here are the details on how the free travel will apply for each:

My50 pass holders

For My50 users, they will be given additional free travel for seven days when renewing their My50 pass after expiry. Renewals can be done from November 21 to December 20, 2022. Users simply need to go to any customer service office at LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations and the customer service officer will validate the additional free travel days.

For My50 customers with passes expiring between Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20, they can use their pass as usual without any charge. All you have to do is ensure that at least RM5 of stored value is maintained in the pass.

Touch ‘n Go card users

As for Touch ‘n Go card users, they can use their card as usual on the KJ Line without any charge between Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20, provided that the start or end destination of their tavel is at any station on the KJ Line. Again, TnG users are reminded to ensure that at least RM5 of stored value is maintained on the card.

Payment by cash for one-way travel

Finally, all users utilising cash to purchase tokens for travel on the Kelana Jaya Line will enjoy free fare from Monday, November 14 to Sunday, November 20. Users simply need to go to any customer service office at LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT stations to obtain a special one-way travel token, provided that the start or end destination is at any station on the KJ Line.