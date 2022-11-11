In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2022 5:50 pm / 6 comments

Prasarana will compensate users of the light rail transit (LRT) service that has been disrupted by the closure of 16 stations along the Kelana Jaya line for seven days, said caretaker transport minster Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

The extension of passes, such as the My50 unlimited pass for users of Rapid KL services, will depend on Prasarana management, the caretaker transport minister said according to Bernama.

“We see it as unfair if people cannot use [the LRT] for one week but still need to pay [for the services]. The validity period will be extended; how long [the extension will be] depends on Prasarana management. I was informed by Prasarana that will be done,” Wee said.

The closure of 16 stations on the Kelana Jaya line on Wednesday (November 9) was due to a malfunction with the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system electronics, which was began from Saturday morning (November 5) and issues were ongoing through Monday (November 7).

While the repair works were pending the arrival of foreign experts from systems provider Thales, Rapid set up five bus routes as alternative transport, on which there are 69 buses serving the routes with the potential to be increased to 85 buses. Following the closure to enable rectification work, Prasarana said that the service is anticipated to be operational soon, following the replacement of a power supply modem device in the automatic train control (ATC) system.

The decision to halt the service was made after taking into account passenger safety, as well as the duration it would take to identify the problem, said Azharuddin. “The trains were unable to move automatically, which indicated a problem. We could not see the trains on our screens, and that is very important for us,” he said yesterday.

Earlier today, caretaker transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said that the issue behind the Kelana Jaya Line disruption has been resolved, and the line could return to service earlier than expected. The line will be subject to a full day’s test tomorrow before a decision to reopen will be made.