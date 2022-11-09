In Public Transport / By Paul Tan / 9 November 2022 12:13 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL held a press conference earlier today to address some questions from the media on the matter of 16 stations on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line to be shut down for a week starting today.

As we previously reported, the problem that the KJ line is currently facing is related to the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system, which is said to be supplied by Thales.

In the press conference it was mentioned that every time Rapid KL tried to repair it on their own based on remote feedback and SOP provided by Thales, the repair only lasts a day and the problem reoccurs.

So currently the technical team is awaiting the arrival of 2 experts from Thales who are currently en route. They are expected to arrive in Malaysia tomorrow.

If the technical team is able to complete the repair work and testing earlier, it is hoped that the line can be reopened sooner than the currently announced 7 day period. At the moment, 7 days is the time period announced with buffers included so that it does not have be extended later.

In the meanwhile, Rapid has set up 5 bus routes to provide an alternate mode of transport along the route where the stations have been closed. You can refer to the 5 bus routes in the infographic above.

According to Rapid KL, a total of 69 buses are currently serving these routes, with a potential to increase to up to 85 buses.

Rapid KL also said it is looking to compensate Unlimited Travel Pass holders but more details on how the compensation will be done will be shared later.

You can watch the recorded live press conference on Rapid KL’s Facebook page below.