27 October 2022

Rapid Rail – operator of the LRT, MRT and Monorail in the Klang Valley – has issued a detailed update on the status of upgrading works on its rail services. In it, the company acknowledges the reduction of train frequency and spells out the issues it is facing, from waiting for spare parts to wheel replacements. There’s also the good news of new trains coming soon. Below are the points, translated to English.

LRT Kelana Jaya Line

The LRT Kelana Jaya Line is currently undergoing an upgrading process after 24 years of operations since its opening in 1998.

LRT Kelana Jaya Line is now operating with a frequency of five minutes during peak hours and seven minutes outside of weekday peak hours.

For safety reasons, only trains that have passed the operations worthiness test (ujian kelayakan operasi) will be in service. The limited number of trains has indirectly caused a reduction of train frequency during morning and evening peak hours.

The limited number of trains is because of the lack of spare parts such as the ‘tachometer’ that is vital to ensure that the train operates safely. Located on the train wheels, the tachometer is a device that sends information to train control systems to control the train’s speed, location and direction.

Currently, Rapid Rail is still waiting to receive tachometers that were ordered in mid May 2022 from a supplier in Europe.

Rapid Rail has received a letter from the supplier stating that the delivery schedule for this part is delayed compared to the original schedule, which is December 2022, due to the supply of electronic components.

The new expected delivery date for the tachometer is in stages, from now till May 2023. However, Rapid Rail is in talks with the supplier to speed up deliveries.

Upon receiving the parts, replacement work will be done immediately and train frequency is expected to return to three minutes by September 2023.

New trains for the LRT Kelana Jaya Line Under the Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicles 27 (KLAV27) project, Rapid Rail is now in the process of receiving 19 four-car trains.

The new trains will be received in stages starting from June 2023 till December 2024, and will replace part of the operations of the two-car trains that have been in use since 1998.

MRT Kajang Line Currently, the MRT Kajang Line is operating with 26 trains with a frequency of six minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes outside of weekday peak hours.

The number of operating trains is limited due to the condition of the wheels on a few trains, which are almost worn out and requires immediate replacement.

The wheel replacement programme is currently underway, and for this purpose, Rapid Rail has purchased 1.040 units of new wheels that will be delivered in stages.

The replacement process started in June 2022 and is expected to conclude in August 2023. The replacement work needs time to ensure the quality of the fitment, and the work done in a detailed and careful way for passenger safety.

With the wheel replacement process, more trains can operate. Progressive improvements will be seen from now and train frequency will return to four minutes for peak hours in August 2023.

KL Monorail The Monorail service is currently using seven train sets with a frequency of seven minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes outside of weekday peak hours.

Come December 2022, eight trains will be in operation, allowing for frequency to improve to six minutes during peak hours.

In line with the opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase 2 scheduled for Q1 2023, the Monorail service is expected to operate with 10 train sets with a frequency of five minutes.

This will improve connectivity between the Monorail and the MRT Putrajaya Line, which will integrate at the Titiwangsa station.

Extension of peak hours Besides the current upgrading works, Prasarana is constantly taking feedback and suggestions from public transport users.

As such, from October 25, 2022, peak hours have been extended by half hour in both the morning and evening. Now, it’s 7am to 9.30am in the morning and 5pm to 7.30pm in the evening.

The extension of train peak hours have been aligned with the increase in frequency for Rapid Bus services for the convenience of commuters.

With the upgrading in stages and extension of peak hours, Rapid Rail hopes that it can improve services and restore the trust in rail transport in the Klang Valley. The company says that it understands the difficulties faced by users, and at the same time, appreciates the support of the people in using public transport.