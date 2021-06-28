In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 28 June 2021 4:33 pm / 0 comments

While the public transport buzz is on new train lines such as the soon-to-be-launched MRT Putrajaya Line and the LRT3 project set for 2024, the stalwart of the Klang Valley public transport network has not been forgotten. The LRT Kelana Jaya Line is set for a train set upgrade, and two of the new units were put into service last Saturday.

Rapid KL announced yesterday that the two train sets under the Kuala Lumpur Additional Vehicles 27 (KLAV27) project, numbers 192 and 193, joined daily operations on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line on June 26 after undergoing testing and commissioning, upon receiving the operations permit from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The two four-car train sets are the Bombardier Innovia Metro 300, which has been improved over the current trains of the same model. The current train sets have been in use since 2018 under the KLAV14 initiative. The 27 train sets under KLAV27, worth RM1.7 billion, have improvements in the brake system, passenger door system, train management system and the auxiliary power system.

Those things you can’t see, but the new trains also feature the new ‘Digital Route Map Display’ that riders will appreciate. This is part of the passenger information system that has been integrated with the door system – we’re guessing that it will be a screen above the doors with real-time info and instructions, like on the MRT. If so, it would be a big upgrade on the current route map with LED lights.

Rapid KL says that currently, six more KLAV27 train sets are at the LRT depot in Subang undergoing various tests. The trains will also be commissioned and will receive APAD approval before being deployed. Among the tests are the brake test, train traction power test and fault free run test.

On a separate note, Rapid KL has advised passengers on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and T774 bus during the morning and evening rush hours of June 24 (last Thursday) to go for Covid-19 tests. This is after a passenger was confirmed as positive for the coronavirus. The passenger boarded the train at Glenmarie station at around 7am and went down at Subang Jaya station for work. She made the return trip home at 7pm the same day. She was confirmed positive on June 27.

The said commuter also took the T774 bus around 6am from Giant Shah Alam to Glenmarie, and took the return trip home at 7pm. Commuters are reminded to always wear a face mask and follow all the SOPs whole using public transport.