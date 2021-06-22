In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2021 11:19 am / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced that it has taken delivery of its first train set for the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line project, which is scheduled to begin operations from February, 2024. The train set is currently located at the CRRC Rolling Stock Center (Malaysia) facility in Batu Gajah, Perak for interior installation work of its three cars.

According to Rapid KL, the LRT3 line will be serviced by 22 three-car train sets that are supplied by China’s CRRC Corporation. As of June 30, 2020, the project, which spans 37.8 km, is 33.12% completed and the company expects it to be fully finished by February 28, 2024.

Following the current plan, the LRT3 line will have 20 stations linking Bandar Utama to Johan Setia, the latter located in Klang. Trains plying the route will pass through interchange stations located in Glenmarie (Kelana Kaya Line), while at Bandar Utama, commuters can switch onto the MRT Kajang Line.

When the project was first announced in 2016, 26 stations were originally planned, but a revision in 2018 resulted in the cancellation of the Persiaran Hishamuddin station, while five other stations – Bandar Botanik, Bukit Raja, Raja Muda, Temsaya and Tropicana – were listed as provisional.