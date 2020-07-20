In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 20 July 2020 11:28 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge map

The Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project linking Bandar Utama to Klang is 33.12% complete as of June 30, and is expected to be fully finished by February 28, 2024, said Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

He added that the 37.8 km line, which will connect the western corridor of the Klang Valley and KL city centre, is set to benefit two million people and ferry around 67,000 commuters a day at the beginning, before the Greater Klang Valley urban rail system is fully completed.

“Other than to reduce congestion, especially on the Federal Highway between KL and Klang, the LRT3 – which will integrate with the LRT Kelana Jaya Line at the Glenmarie station – will help spur economic growth,” Tajuddin said at the launch of the LRT3 U-Girder Project in Shah Alam yesterday, reported by Bernama.

The LRT3 is using the ‘U-trough girder’ blocks in its construction, which are pre-fabricated at a facility in Bandar Saujana Putra before being transported to the construction site. The Prasarana chief says that this method is more cost efficient, reduces construction time and improves visual impact. The whole project will use 2,060 units of the U-trough girders – to date, 158 units have been made, with 24 units installed.

It has been awhile since we last heard about the LRT3. The last time the third LRT line was in the news was in mid-2018, when the then new Pakatan Harapan administration was busy combing through government projects to proceed at a reduced scale with lower costs, or to outright cancel them.

The LRT3 survived the chop, but with a RM15 billion cost reduction that involved six less stations, smaller buildings and less/shorter trains.