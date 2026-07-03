Loke to meet Sultan of Selangor to explain LRT3 facts

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 3 2026 10:41 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke will seek to meet the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, to offer further explanation on the LRT3 Shah Alam Line project.

This comes after the Sultan released a statement on Wednesday crediting former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for starting the LRT3 project and current PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for carrying it through. The royal also criticised former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and his adviser Tony Pua for their roles in cost-cutting and downsizing the project.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, said that the Sultan’s rebuke is accepted openly and will be used as room to explain the facts and the government’s stand on the project. He said that the government’s aim was not to cancel the LRT3 project, but to rationalise costs and save money.

“Today, there was a joint statement from Lim Guan Eng and Tony Pua about the facts that needs to be brought up. So the rebuke we will accept and I will try to seek an audience with Sultan Selangor to offer an explanation. It’s not a question of is trying to cancel the project, just the rationalisation of costs,” he said in Muar yesterday night, reported by Astro Awani.

The long-awaited LRT3 Shah Alam Line was launched on Sunday and opened to the public on Monday. The RM16.63 billion 37.8-km line runs from Johan Setia in Klang to Bandar Utama in PJ, and there are 20 stations serving large population centres in Klang, Shah Alam and Subang. Construction of five reinstated stations will start later this year to make it 25 stations in total. Free rides till July 31.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.