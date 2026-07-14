Rapid KL confirms electrical mishap incident involving a train on the LRT3 Shah Alam Line on July 4

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / July 14 2026 7:10 pm

Rapid KL has issued a response to a video shared on TikTok by a user named prince_ahaks, in which it showed a minor explosion incident on track that occurred when the user was riding on the LRT3 Shah Alam Line last week, sparking public concern about the safety level of the newly-introduced rail service.

According to the rail operator, investigations into the incident – which involved a train at Shah Alam Stadium station at 7.05 pm on July 4 – were caused by a technical issue with one of the train components, which came into contact with a power conductor, resulting in the sound of a minor explosion and sparks.

In a statement, the company said that following the incident, the train was immediately removed from service. All passengers were disembarked at the next station and continued their journey using another train. No injuries were reported, while service operations on the Shah Alam Line continued as usual.

“The train was then taken to the depot for a detailed inspection. The train components that experienced the technical issue have been replaced and the train has been allowed to resume operations after undergoing inspection and being certified safe for service,” Rapid KL said.

The rail operator said it always prioritises passenger safety and views incidents involving service operations seriously. “Inspections and monitoring of other trains are also being carried out as a preventive measure. Passengers are advised to refer to Rapid KL’s social media pages or the MyRapid PULSE travel application for the latest status of Shah Alam Line services,” it said.

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