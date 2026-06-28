LRT3 Shah Alam Line officially launched by PM – opens to public 6am tomorrow, free rides till July 31

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 28 2026 12:54 pm

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line was officially launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this afternoon at the line’s depot in Johan Setia, which is adjacent to the line’s Johan Setia terminus station. The PM also announced free rides for one month on Klang Valley’s third MRT line (till July 31), which opens to the public 6am tomorrow, June 29.

The much-anticipated LRT3 Shah Alam Line is a 37.8 km line running from Johan Setia in Klang to Bandar Utama in PJ. There are 20 station in total serving large population centres in Klang, Shah Alam and Subang.

Most of the LRT3 track is elevated, and there’s only one 2.5 km underground stretch from Persiaran Dato Menteri to Stadium Shah Alam. For motorists not familiar with trains, this is the track that runs parallel to the Federal Highway from Klang to Shah Alam, and the NKVE’s Subang-Damansara stretch. You would have seen the trains doing trial runs for some time now.

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End points aside, the stations are Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang Jaya, Seri Andalas, Taman Selatan, Jambatan Kota, Jalan Meru, Pasar Klang, Bandar Baru Klang, Seksyen 7 Shah Alam, UITM Shah Alam, Dato Menteri, Stadium Shah Alam, Kerjaya, Glenmarie 2, Subang, Damansara Idaman, BU 11, Kayu Ara and Bandar Utama.

There are two connecting stations on this line – Glenmarie 2 is linked to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line while Bandar Utama is a MRT Kajang Line stop. Both of those lines head to KL and the LRT KJ Line has many stops in PJ.

En route to KL, the MRT Kajang Line serves Pusat Bandar Damansara and Semantan, while the LRT KJ Line passes Midvalley (Abdullah Hukum station), Bangsar South (Kerinchi) and Bangsar. Both have stops have KL Sentral. Those from Klang and Shah Alam who are working at these popular office areas now have a rail option.

You can park at the stations that have Park N Ride facilities. There are a total of 2,300 parking lots spread across six stations – Johan Setia (550 lots), Bandar Bukit Tinggi (600), Seri Andalas (550), Pasar Klang (100), Damansara Idaman (150) and Kayu Ara (350). Of course, there are feeder buses and Rapid On-Demand vans along the line. More to come.

GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line

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