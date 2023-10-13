Budget 2024: LRT3 gains back five stations – Temasya, Tropicana, Raja Muda, Bkt Raja, Bdr Botanik; RM5.3 bil

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / October 13 2023 7:33 pm

An update on the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project, which will link Bandar Utama to Klang when it is completed. When it was first announced, the Shah Alam Line consisted of a planned 26 stations, but this was then reduced to 20 in 2018, when it was mentioned that six stations were being dropped from the route.

Now, the number of stations has gone back up to 25, with the government announcing that it has agreed to continue the construction of five of the six LRT3 stations that were previously deferred.

The stations that have been reinstated to the route are Tropicana (previously Lien Hoe), Temasya, Raja Muda (Sirim), Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik. The sixth location, a planned 2 km tunnel, including an underground station at Persiaran Hishamuddin in Shah Alam, remains cancelled.

The construction of these five stations is estimated to cost RM5.3 billion, as indicated by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his Budget 2024 speech earlier this evening.

In 2018, the RM31.65 billion project saw its costs reduced by almost half (to RM16.63 billion) with the dropping of the six stations, among other things. Back then, the transport ministry stated that the cost reduction would have no impact on performance and capability.

