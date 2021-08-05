In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 5 August 2021 4:23 pm / 0 comments

The LRT3 project now has a proper name, and it’s called LRT Shah Alam Line. The name of the third light rail transit line for the Klang Valley after the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Line and the LRT Kelana Jaya Line was announced by Rapid KL on its social media today.

Set to begin operations in February 2024, the 37.8 km LRT Shah Alam Line is set to have 20 stations linking Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia in Klang. Bandar Utama is a current stop for the MRT Kajang Line, so that’s one of the interchange stations along with Glenmarie, which has an LRT Kelana Jaya Line station.

Click to enlarge map

When the LRT3 project was first announced in 2016, there were 26 planned stations, but a revision in 2018 saw the deletion of the Persiaran Hishamuddin, Bandar Botanik, Bukit Raja, Raja Muda, Temasya and Tropicana stations. All of the cancelled stations were located close to those who made the cut.

In June, Rapid KL took delivery of its first train set for the LRT Shah Alam Line. The three-car set went straight to the CRRC Rolling Stock Center in Batu Gajah, Perak for interior installation work. The new line will be serviced by 22 three-car train sets supplied by China’s CRRC Corp.

See the Klang Valley rail map above for an idea of where the LRT Shah Alam Line sits in the grand scheme.