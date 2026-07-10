The new LRT3 Shah Alam line – the ultimate guide!

In Public Transport, Videos / by Paul Tan / July 10 2026 9:03 pm

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line is finally open – and with rides free for the whole of July, there’s no better time to get acquainted with the Klang Valley’s newest rail line.

So we hopped on for a full end-to-end test ride, and the result is this ultimate video guide to the entire route, covering all 20 stations from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.

The new line links Klang, Shah Alam, Subang and Petaling Jaya, running 37.8 km with interchanges to the MRT Kajang Line at Bandar Utama and the LRT Kelana Jaya Line at Glenmarie.

In the video, we ride the full route and show you what’s around every single station – the malls, hospitals, universities and landmarks each one serves – along with the park-and-ride facilities and how many parking bays each one has, all the way to the final stop at Johan Setia.

We shot this one from midday until it got dark, riding the line from one end to the other – so you don’t have to. It’s not all praise either; we point out what’s good and what’s not so good, from station amenities to waiting times.

Watch it in full above, and let us know in the comments – is the LRT3 Shah Alam Line best ke tak best?

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