LRT3 Shah Alam Line to open soon – Rapid KL

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / June 19 2026 3:09 pm

Rapid KL has teased the opening of the LRT3 Shah Alam Line, which transport minister Anthony Loke had previously indicated would open by the end of this month.

This, along with the announcement by the transport minister, is in line with the timeline stated in February, which was when the transport minister said the rail line is expected to commence operations in June.

Spanning 25 stations along a 37.8 km line, The Shah Alam Line runs from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia with interchanges at Bandar Utama (Kajang MRT) and Glenmarie (Kelana Jaya LRT).

Launched in 2016, the line was initially designed for 26 stations, though in 2018 this saw one station cancelled and the construction of five stations halted. Budget 2024 saw construction of the five stations reinstated; these were Tropicana (previously Lien Hoe), Temasya, Raja Muda (Sirim), Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik.

Originally planned for operations to start on September 30, 2025, the LRT Shah Alam Line rail project was delayed to December 31 last year, and then it was announced in December that operations would not begin in 2025. Delays were attributed to system stability and software issues identified during the testing and commissioning phase.

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