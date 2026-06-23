LRT3 Shah Alam Line starts operations next Monday, June 29; PM Anwar launching it this Sunday – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 23 2026 10:01 am

Finally, we have a date. The LRT3 Shah Alam Line will start operations next Monday, June 29. Klang Valley’s latest rail line will be launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Sunday. The timeline was revealed by transport minister Anthony Loke at the opening of JPJ’s Bandar Tasik Selatan branch yesterday.

The delayed LRT3 Shah Alam Line had originally been slated to start operations on September 30 last year, but in August it was announced that the project had been delayed.

In November, the government was said to be keeping to its target of December 31 for the launch of the line, but it was then announced in December that operations would not begin in 2025. The delay was put down to outstanding system stability and software issues identified during the testing and commissioning phase.

The 37.8 km LRT line has 25 stations from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia, with interchanges at Bandar Utama (MRT Kajang Line) and Glenmarie (LRT Kelana Jaya Line). We toured the LRT3 train and its Pasar Jawa station in Klang back in July 2024 – full gallery here.

GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line Pasar Jawa station, and the train

Loading 35 photos…

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.