LRT3 Shah Alam Line to start operations in Q3 2025 – delay from March target, physical work 95% complete

Posted in Local News, Public Transport

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line will start operations in the third quarter of 2025, in August or September next year. This was revealed by transport minister Anthony Loke at the LRT3 Shah Alam Line’s Pasar Jawa station in Klang this morning, where he toured the facility and train with the media and Prasarana management.

Loke said in the press conference after the walk-around that physical works for the line – which spans from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia – are almost finished, with the exact figure being 95.6%. By October, all physical work would have been completed, including the large interchange stations.

After that, work on systems and integration will take a few months, and is expected to be completed in early 2025. The next stage will be testing and commissioning, which Loke said will take three to four months. “We expect LRT3 to be fully completed and start operations in the third quarter of next year,” the Seremban MP said.

Q3 2025 is a slight delay from the original target date for the LRT3, which was March 2025. Loke attributed the delay to a slowdown during the Covid-19 pandemic period. Despite that, Prasarana and the contractors have worked hard to claw back time and reduce the delay, he said.

Timeline aside, Loke declared at the event that the cabinet, in a July 5 meeting, had approved a return to the original scope of the LRT3 project, which was announced in Budget 2024 by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister.

This means that the stations that were dropped in 2018 – Tropicana (previously Lien Hoe), Temasya, Raja Muda (Sirim), Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik – have been given the green light. Construction of these five stations will go on after the LRT3 is up and running in Q3 2025 and it will not affect operations, Loke said.

GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line Pasar Jawa station, and the train

Comments

  • Glenmaree on Jul 29, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    Congratulations, hopefully all the road hazards are cleared, road signed are reinstated asap

  • FF on Jul 29, 2024 at 2:29 pm

    Delayed again??? Useless 69 minister… he must go next GE. do nothing good for the country other than selling plates and have more people killed on the road due to lack of enforcement

  • azhar on Jul 29, 2024 at 2:43 pm

    Tun M cancelled 5 stations..pmx restore 5 stations..terbaik pmx

  • Pro-Pakisstan on Jul 29, 2024 at 2:57 pm

    Sigh…better late than never!

  • Diam-ler on Jul 29, 2024 at 2:57 pm

    Tipu laa lot of changing gov with many transport ministers.

    I work in Glenmarie bullshit la, I see them don’t do work also near my office. Bangla play phone or tidoq saja. Block jalan sommore one lane with very bad pot holes.

    Seven years already

  • Ruslan Bahari on Jul 29, 2024 at 5:57 pm

    YB, suruh la contractor bayar TNB. Hutang banyak memaksa TNB tak bagi sambungan elektrik untuk lampu isyarat, jadi simpang ke Temasya Kasih tak dapat dibuka walaupun dah siap!

  • Peppa on Jul 29, 2024 at 9:26 pm

    Pasar jawa station? That sounds so cheap af and also kinda like want to normalize pendatang javanese. Ew

    Oopsie. Almost forgot our tpm is pendatang too

