LRT3 Shah Alam Line scheduled to open March 2025

4 July 2023

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today that the LRT3 line or LRT Shah Alam line will be opening on March 1st 2025, which is 19 months from now. This is later than the February 2024 mentioned earlier.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page in a post about visiting the LRT3 line’s Johan Setia depot to get updates on the project’s progress. According to Loke, the line is now 86% complete.

LRT Shah Alam Line is the third LRT line for the Klang Valley after the LRT Ampang and Sri Petaling Line and the LRT Kelana Jaya Line. The 37.8 km LRT Shah Alam Line is set to have 20 stations linking Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia in Klang.

There are two interchange stations – Bandar Utama to switch to MRT Kajang Line and Glenmarie to switch to LRT Kelana Jaya Line.

When the LRT3 project was first announced in 2016, there were 26 planned stations, but a revision in 2018 saw the deletion of the Persiaran Hishamuddin, Bandar Botanik, Bukit Raja, Raja Muda, Temasya and Tropicana stations.

The new line will be serviced by three-car train sets supplied by China’s CRRC Corp.