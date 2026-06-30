Construction of 5 reinstated LRT3 stations to start late-2026 – Tropicana, Temasya, Bukit Raja, Bandar Botanik

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / June 30 2026 6:49 pm

The long-awaited LRT3 Shah Alam Line was launched on Sunday and opened to the public yesterday morning. The RM16.63 billion 37.8-km line runs from Johan Setia in Klang to Bandar Utama in PJ, and there are 20 stations serving large population centres in Klang, Shah Alam and Subang – two million people live in this corridor, Prasarana says.

The stations are Johan Setia, Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang Jaya, Seri Andalas, Taman Selatan, Jambatan Kota, Jalan Meru, Pasar Klang, Bandar Baru Klang, Seksyen 7 Shah Alam, UITM Shah Alam, Dato Menteri, Stadium Shah Alam, Kerjaya, Glenmarie 2, Subang, Damansara Idaman, BU 11, Kayu Ara and Bandar Utama.

Of the above, Glenmarie 2 and Bandar Utama are interchange stations, where you can transfer to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line and MRT Kajang Line, respectively.

The original plan – revealed in 2026 – was for LRT3 to have 26 stations, but six stations were axed from the route back in 2018 to save cost during the ‘PH 1.0’ era. The bill was reduced by 47%, from RM31.65 billion to RM16.63 billion. Axed stations aside, the order of 42 sets of six-car trains were changed to 22 sets of three-car trains, and the physical size of the stations were reduced.

However, in July 2024, the cabinet agreed to reinstate five of the six dropped stations. The returning stations are Tropicana (previously Lien Hoe), Temasya, Raja Muda (Sirim), Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik.

The sixth location – which was meant to be an underground station at Persiaran Hishamuddin in Shah Alam – will not be revived, but the 2.5-km underground stretch from Persiaran Dato Menteri to Stadium Shah Alam is part of the just-opened line. It’s the LRT3’s only tunnel.

Prasarana says that construction of the reinstated stations is slated to start at the end of this year and will take around five years to complete. The budget allocated for this is RM4.7 billion, and it includes the purchase of seven extra train sets, additional support systems and the expansion of the Johan Setia depot that’s adjacent to the terminus station.

More on the LRT3 Shah Alam Line here. Free rides till July 31.

GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line, Johan Setia station

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GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line, Pasar Jawa station and train

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GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line official images

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