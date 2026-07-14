Sultan of Selangor rides on LRT3 Shah Alam Line train, says service is a major boost to public transport

The Sultan of Selangor today said the LRT3 Shah Alam Line should have been completed according to its original schedule, although he believed there was “wisdom” behind the delay of the rail project.

Story continues after ad

His remarks were made in a statement issued by the Selangor Royal Office after His Royal Highness travelled on the line, which opened to the public on June 29, from Bandar Utama station in Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia station in Klang, the Malay Mail reports.

“It would have been preferable if the LRT3 line had been completed according to its original schedule, as I view the rail service as an essential public transport facility for the convenience of the people,” Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said. Accompanying His Royal Highness on the train ride were the Tengku Per­maisuri of Selangor, Tengku Per­maisuri Norashikin, and Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

His Royal Highness was grateful the long-awaited rail line had finally become a reality, describing it as a project that would improve the quality of life, ease traffic congestion and provide a more efficient, comfortable and sustainable public transport system. “I believe there was wisdom behind the delay.”

Sultan Sharafuddin also thanked Prasarana Malaysia, MRCB and everyone involved in delivering the project, noting that more than 13,000 people contributed to its construction over 10 years and nine months. “While the stations, tracks and trains are the visible outcome of the project, its true success reflects the dedication, professionalism and commitment of more than 13,000 individuals who devoted their time and expertise throughout its construction.”

Praising the patience of Selangor residents throughout the project’s construction, he said he looked forward to the completion of the five previously deferred stations — Tropicana, Temasya, Raja Muda, Bukit Raja and Bandar Botanik, and called on the public to make full use of the service to encourage wider public transport use.

Story continues after ad

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.