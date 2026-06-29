LRT3 can accommodate projected ridership up to 2040

The LRT3 Shah Alam Line can accommodate projected daily ridership up to 2040 at its current capacity, deputy transport minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has said, according to a Bernama report.
He explained that LRT3’s current capacity is 223,560 passengers a day, while the projected ridership for the first year is 67,000 passengers a day. The line operates 22 three-car trains (platforms are long enough for four-car trains if needed in the future), each capable of carrying 6,210 passengers per hour per direction.
“Therefore, LRT3’s current capacity is sufficient to meet commuters’ needs. Ridership projections have also been made for the coming years, with an estimated 126,000 passengers per day in 2030, 219,000 in 2040, and 324,000 in 2050.
“This means the existing capacity of 223,560 passengers per day is sufficient to meet projected demand through 2040,” Hasbi said in response to Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan’s question in the Dewan Rakyat today.
“I would also like to clarify that there has been no increase in project costs, as this is a fixed-price turnkey contract. In fact, the contractor is subject to liquidated damages for late completion amounting to RM2.729 million per day,” he added.
LRT3’s opening was delayed due to several system integration issues identified during critical testing, but this did not cause any increase in project costs, and integration tests were conducted repeatedly in an iterative process until all issues were successfully resolved, said Hasbi.
The deputy transport minister also revealed that LRT3’s second phase, which will add five stations and seven trainsets, is planned for after 2030.
Launched yesterday by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and open to the public today with free rides until end-July, LRT3 connects PJ’s Bandar Utama to Klang’s Johan Setia. There are 20 stations on the 37.8-km line. Learn more about LRT3 here.
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Comments
Make sure it doesn’t screeching deafening like lrt KJ line.
pls sell around 50k so that B40 malays can also afford
Some brilliant “genius” in 2018 decided to save RM15 billion by butchering a railway. They binned the proper 6-car heavy trains, shrunk platforms so proper trains can never fit again, and bought 3-car plastic boxes with the horsepower of a blender.
Then they deleted five stations, only to realise they actually need them, costing RM5.3 billion to glue back on. It’s slow, it’s tiny, and it’s a structural catastrophe.
But why worry about engineering when we have a brilliant numberplate minister who is far more occupied selling vanity registration plates while road deaths mount with zero strict policing, all whilst panicking about his party’s relevance in the upcoming elections? Absolutely magnificent.
if you look at the earlier lines built during BN administration they put multiple stations within short 2 km distance of each other which is wasteful in terms of cost, and wasting passengers time because of more stops.
Absolutely agree. The PH government proudly boasted about saving RM15 billion. Well, if you take the credit, you should also own the consequences. It was a stupid decision driven by short-term cost-cutting instead of long-term engineering. Saving money on paper only to spend billions fixing the mistakes later is the very definition of false economy. Malaysians deserve better than infrastructure planned around headlines instead of the next 50 years.
in the original LRT built by BN there were multiple stations within a short 2-km distance of each other. real waste of money and waste of time spent stopping at each station
Tf is with our shitty city planning? 2040 ain’t that far away. Should have planned at least 30 years ahead. The city will be so dense by the time they decided that the capacity isn’t enough.