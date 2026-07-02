MBSA to work on safe, sheltered pedestrian walkways for LRT3 Shah Alam Line stations with Prasarana

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / July 2 2026 2:42 pm

Majlis Bandaraya Shah Alam (MBSA) will work with Prasarana to ensure safe, sheltered pedestrian walkways around LRT3 Shah Alam Line stations. This assurance comes after incidences of people encountering difficulty in walking to their destinations from LRT3 stations, which opened to the public on Monday.

“As a city council, our planners will engage Prasarana and builders whose projects are ongoing, to ensure sheltered walkways are included. It is our commitment to enhance commuter safety, accessibility and overall urban liveability,” Shah Alam mayor Datuk Zabidah Safar said at MBSA’s full board meeting yesterday, reported by The Star.

The six LRT3 stations in MBSA areas are Glenmarie 2, Kerjaya, Stadium Shah Alam, Dato Menteri, UiTM Shah Alam and Seksyen 7 Shah Alam.

Zabidah said that the walkways are vital to building a connected first‑ and last‑mile network that would enable commuters to move comfortably and securely between transit hubs and nearby residential, commercial and public amenities.

“MBSA aims to prioritise pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to encourage greater public transport usage, reduce reliance on private vehicles and advance Shah Alam’s vision of becoming a more sustainable, inclusive and transit-oriented city,” the mayor said, adding that meeting key walkability needs such as adequate lighting and surveillance cameras was essential. Tactile paths and gentle gradients are needed too.

Meanwhile, MBSA said that it will start preparation works for a 200-metre pedestrian walkway to connect the Stadium Shah Alam station to the Persiaran Sukan/Persiaran Akuatik traffic light intersection in a month. As for the walking path from Persiaran Akuatik to Aeon Mall, the city council is in the process of appointing a contractor.

Living in an apartment block that’s adjacent to a train station, with commercial activity including a grocer beneath, would ‘simplify’ the life of a busy, urban worker or student. This could soon be a reality with the transit-oriented development (TOD) affordable homes plan proposed by the government, which you can read about here.

More on the RM16.63 billion 37.8-km line that runs from Johan Setia in Klang to Bandar Utama in PJ here. Free rides till July 31.

GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line, Johan Setia station

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GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line, Pasar Jawa station and train

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GALLERY: LRT3 Shah Alam Line official images

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