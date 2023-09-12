MRT Kajang Line ladies-only coach trials fr end-Sept

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / September 12 2023 10:52 am

Trial runs for designated, ladies-only coaches on the MRT Kajang Line will commence by the end of this month, transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has said, reports Bernama.

The ministry will extend the move to introduce ladies-only coaches to train services on other lines if the initiative can be implemented well, the transport minister said.

“The introduction of women-only coaches is due to the fact that we are seeing an increase in case of sexual harassment on trains. During rush hour, women have to ride on overcrowded trains and sometimes there is physical contact,” Loke said, adding that each coach will accommodate more than 100 female commuters at a time.

The introduction of the women-only coaches on the Kajang Line was announced in July this year, while Rapid KL announced earlier this month that sticker installation and operational testing is underway. Images by Rapid KL show that pink stickers applied to the floor and gantries, which appear to be high-visibility.

In 2010, a ladies-specific rail commmuter service was introduced by KTM Komuter for women, who comprised 60% of its ridership, the New Straits Times reported in July.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.