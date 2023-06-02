New feeder bus from MRT Putrajaya Sentral to the Transport Ministry – morning and evening only, RM1

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 2 June 2023 4:12 pm / 0 comments

There’s a new MRT feeder bus route in Putrajaya, and it connects the MRT Putrajaya Sentral station to the transport ministry. Route T513 starts next Tuesday (June 6), and the three-month trial period will end on September 5.

This service is a special one for the MoT and there’s only one stop, the ministry’s HQ in Putrajaya. There will be two buses in the morning – 8 am and 8.30 am – and two in the evening after work, at 4.45 pm and 5.15 pm. T513 will run from Monday to Friday excluding public holidays, and the fare is RM1. Not all government workers live in Putrajaya, so those who don’t can now take the MRT to work.

Launched in March, the MRT Putrajaya Line (PYL) is a 57.7 km line with 36 stations. It starts at Kwasa Damansara (a new township next to Kota Damansara and Sungai Buloh), which has been operating since December 2016 as part of the MRT Kajang Line, and ends at Putrajaya Sentral in Malaysia’s administrative capital.

March 16 was the launch of the full PYL line with the opening of the 38.7 km section Phase 2. The first phase of PYL from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu (along Jalan Ipoh) has been running since June 2022. Of the 57.7 km, 44.2 km is elevated, while 13.5 km of the alignment – in the city centre – is underground.