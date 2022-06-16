In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 16 June 2022 10:21 am / 0 comments

Phase one of the MRT Putrajaya Line will finally open to the public today, at 3pm. The line will be launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and the ceremony is happening now as we type – you can watch it at www.jomnaikmrt.com.

The first phase of the MRT Putrajaya Line is 17.5 km long and has 12 stations in total, with nine new stations joining three existing stations that we’re familiar with from the MRT Kajang Line.

The three existing stations previous are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh. From there, the line will follow MRR2 to Kepong, tracing Jalan Kepong and then Jalan Ipoh. The stations along this route are Damansara Damai, Sri Damansara Barat, Sri Damansara Sentral, Sri Damansara Timur, Metro Prima, Kepong Baru, Jinjang, Sri Delima and Kampung Batu.

Click to enlarge

Kwasa Damansara is the terminal station and the interchange with the MRT Kajang Line. Two of the stations above meet with the KTM Komuter, and they are Sungai Buloh and Sri Damansara Timur. The latter is confusingly named with SD – it’s actually at where the Kepong Sentral KTM Komuter station is, opposite the now defunct Desa Mall.

Seven on the stations have park-and-ride facilities. The estimated travel time from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu on Jalan Ipoh is 24 minutes. The new line will be served by 20 driverless trains sets, each with four cars for a total capacity of 1,200 passengers. With the train comes the feeder buses, and 13 routes will start today.

Phase two of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which is the bulk of it that includes the underground city centre portion, is expected to start operations in January 2023. When complete, the entire line will be a 57.7 km journey from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral.