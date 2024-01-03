Credit, debit card payments on MRT Putrajaya Line temporarily suspended – only cash for now

Credit, debit card payments on MRT Putrajaya Line temporarily suspended – only cash for now

MRT Putrajaya Line commuters, take note. Rapid KL has announced that all credit and debit card transactions at customer service counters and ticket machines have been temporarily suspended.

Therefore, all transactions have to be in cash. Note that this is for ticket purchase from machines and service counters. If you’re using Touch n Go or concession cards, you are not affected. New year, same rainy weather, so stay dry and get home safe.

  • Org Ulu on Jan 03, 2024 at 5:07 pm

    Well, those we tight on cash how? Walk home ? Idiot!

  • ioma on Jan 03, 2024 at 5:13 pm

    TnG card is still the best.
    RFID failed, TnG save the day.
    CC and DC payment in MRT suspended, TnG card save the day.

  • Geng boikot on Jan 03, 2024 at 5:19 pm

    Kena jangkit virus PADU ke?

  • plakat on Jan 03, 2024 at 6:09 pm

    they will find the way to keep the monopoly. Since CC and DC intro, no extra RFID lane or expended after so many years, though it’s lousy.

