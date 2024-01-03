Credit, debit card payments on MRT Putrajaya Line temporarily suspended – only cash for now

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 3 2024 4:51 pm

MRT Putrajaya Line commuters, take note. Rapid KL has announced that all credit and debit card transactions at customer service counters and ticket machines have been temporarily suspended.

Therefore, all transactions have to be in cash. Note that this is for ticket purchase from machines and service counters. If you’re using Touch n Go or concession cards, you are not affected. New year, same rainy weather, so stay dry and get home safe.

