MRT Putrajaya Line service disrupted this morning by trespasser between Tmn Naga Emas, Sg Besi stations

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / February 14 2024 1:35 pm

The MRT Putrajaya Line had a service disruption this morning between the Taman Naga Emas and Sungai Besi stations due to a trespassing incident that was reported just before 5am.

Auxiliary police tracked down the suspect on the tracks and informed the operations control centre (OCC), which then shut down power in the area to allow the police and station staff to enter the tracks. At 5.40 am, the trespasser was found injured. Bomba, PDRM and medical staff arrived at Taman Naga Emas station at 6.30 am and the suspect was brought out of the track at 7.11 am.

While this happened, Rapid Rail activated an alternative rail service and free feeder buses at Kuchai and Serdang Raya Utara stations. Due to safety reasons and SOPs, the OCC had to inspect the track before turning the power back on. The MRT Putrajaya Line resumed normal service at 7.36 am.

“Rapid Rail apologises for the delay and inconvenience experienced by users this morning. A full investigation will be conducted with the authorities with regards to this trespassing so that safety measures can be upgraded, to avoid such incidents from repeating,” Rapid Rail said in a statement.

