The MRT Putrajaya Line has been officially launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the line’s depot in Serdang. The PM also announced free rides till March 31 on Klang Valley’s second MRT line, which opens to the public at 3pm today.

The MRT Putrajaya Line (PYL) is a 57.7 km line with 36 stations. It starts at Kwasa Damansara (a new township next to Kota Damansara and Sungai Buloh), which has been operating since December 2016 as part of the MRT Kajang Line, and ends at Putrajaya Sentral in Malaysia’s administrative capital.

Today is the launch of the full PYL line with the opening of the 38.7 km section Phase 2. The first phase of PYL from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu (along Jalan Ipoh) has been running since June 2022. Of the 57.7 km, 44.2 km is elevated, while 13.5 km of the alignment – in the city centre – is underground.

The nine stations below ground are from Sentul Barat (along Jalan Ipoh) to Chan Sow Lin. The stations between these two are Titiwangsa, Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Raja Uda (where Jalan Tun Razak meets Kg Baru), Ampang Park, Persiaran KLCC, Conlay and Tun Razak Exchange (TRX).

There are a total of 10 interchange/connecting stations linking PYL with every existing train line in KV, from the KL Monorail to the KLIA Transit. The PYL meets the MRT Kajang Line at Kwasa Damansara and TRX. The other interchange stations are at Titiwangsa (KL Monorail, LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling), Chan Sow Lin (LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling) and Sungai Besi (LRT Sri Petaling).

Ampang Park (LRT Kelana Jaya Line) is a connecting station and not an interchange station. The difference is that you can change lines at connecting stations, but you’ll have to tap out and in again. No tapping when you switch trains at interchange stations.

The other connecting stations are with lines not operated by Rapid KL. They are at Sungai Buloh and Sri Damansara Timur on the same stretch of road (KTM Komuter Tg Malim – Port Klang Line), Kampung Batu (KTM Komuter Batu Caves – Pulau Sebang Line) and Putrajaya Sentral (KLIA Transit).

Getting to the MRT station is an important part of the commute, and there are 31 feeder bus routes covering over 350 km. Fares are from RM1 to RM2.40 (cashless only) and concession card holders get 50% off.

If buses aren’t your thing, 17 stations have Park & Ride facilities, with a total of 6,416 parking bays. The charge is RM4.30 per entry per day. To enjoy this very reasonable rate, one must use the same Touch n Go card to tap in and out of the MRT – this is to weed out non-MRT users. Motorcycles pay RM1.10 per day.

We’ve already detailed our MRT Putrajaya Line experience from the media preview event, which you can read in full here. Browse the gallery below for shots of the stations, facilities, train and also views of neighbourhoods and landmarks from the elevated portion of the track. The ‘official product video’ is also attached below. Once again, it’s free till March 31 and opens to the public at 3pm. Enjoy the ride!

GALLERY: MRT Putrajaya Line media preview