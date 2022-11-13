In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 November 2022 10:26 pm / 0 comments

At the conclusion of the 2022 Asia Talent Cup (ATC) round in Mandalika, Indonesia on the weekend, Malaysian motorcycle racer Hakim Danish emerged champion. This is the first time a Malaysian has won the ATC riders’ championship, with Hakim standing on the podium seven times during the season, four times on the top step.

In a hard fought battle in Race 1 with Shinya Ezawa which saw the duo swapping places with Briton Carter Thompson, Hakim ended the day with a narrow six point lead over Ezawa. paultan.org spoke to Hakim on the day, with the young Terengganu lad saying with his P3 grid start position, he was hoping for a quick takeoff at the beginning to put some distance between himself and the pack.

During Race 2, Hakim managed a clean start but got caught in a fracas, with him brushing fairings with another rider and losing some places. Hakim quickly and successfully performed several overtakes, leaving the rest of the ATC racers behind and chasing down eventual race winner Veda Ega Pratama of Indonesia.

Settling down into second position behind Pratama who showed an admirable turn of speed, at one point gapping third place finisher Ezawa by almost 10 seconds, Hakim played the safe game to clinch the championship. “I am really happy with this 2022 season. I would like to say thank you to all my sponsors, my family, ZK Racing crews, Asia Talent Cup crews, and to everyone who supported me. I will work harder and achieve more titles in the future,” said Hakim.