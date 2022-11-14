Another crash involving several vehicles on a highway has been captured on dashcam footage, following last week’s incident on KM280.1 of the PLUS highway which resulted in loss of life.
Here, the video recently published on the Dashcam Owners Malaysia Facebook page was of an incident which allegedly also took place on a stretch of highway near Bandar Ainsdale, however the exact time and location of the multiple-vehicle crash is difficult to ascertain as the timestamp on the video is incorrect, according to the Facebook account which shared the video.
The camera vehicle is shown to be travelling in the right-hand-side lane, and around eight seconds into the 30-second clip, the vehicle ahead of it can be seen to apply its brakes and rapidly move from the right-hand-side lane into the middle lane in a bid to avoid the traffic cones that had been placed.
It appears unclear which was the first vehicle to make contact with another as the camera vehicle seems to have been jolted by running over debris on the highway. Though, the vehicle in the middle lane appears not to have been able to slow down in time and collided into the first car, rotating it into the side of the bus in the left lane and collecting the car in front of it as well.
Conditions were less than ideal, certainly, with rain present and visibility naturally more limited at night than it would be in the daytime. Remember to drive to the conditions, and in poor visibility, increase your following distance to the vehicle ahead. As for the road cones, do you think those were placed far enough in advance?
Comments
The roadworks signage in Malaysia is truly 3rd world. With all the LED technology available, can easily put arrow signs about 500m away from site of road works so that people have change to merge into the other lane safely.
Lets get regime change to pass n enforce tougher laws.The contractor plus bus driver should be penalised n jailed.
High time we put a stop to all these rotten shit.
Innocent lives r at stake.
Clip from the 2021?
It does look like the dashcam car was going at a high speed. I estimate it about 70-90kmph which is too fast going during rain and night time. It would help if PLUS put a signal lorry but then many would say the previous accident was caused by signal lorry on the road so it really comes back to drivers should not go fast and keep safe distances.
go learns and emulates your neighbour nations there road works are well lit and placement of high visibility LED beacons ahead 2KM
Likely road users driving too fast in poor visibility.
That area have had cones for some time now.
Maybe they should also light up the warning signboards or lane closure and merging signs (the signed are there but probably difficult to see at night)
Road cones only not enough lar..
Where are those Temporary Road Diversion Lamps,
Don’t need to follow SOP?
SOPs? You kidding me? The 2 train LRTs collision last year..dah lupa? What SOP ? Only Wee Wee have the SOP,but no damn LRT technical dude follow.
How many Malaysians are aware of the required distance of warning to warn other road users of a stationary car on the road?
Most drivers r blatantly ignorant and leave it to “FATE”.
Have u seen a tree branch with leaves sticking out of the boot of a stationary vehicle? A triangular warning signage costs 10 bucks,but most drivers dont give a damn to keep one.
Accident can be avoid if
-Lid signage to be put up at least 1km before as warning and another 500m and 300m.
-proper light up on along the construction place with brightnesss shine on the work area.
-the cone should be put up with bright led. (Bright orange not the dim version.
-driver on Waze always and plus worker should use Waze , google maps or any maps to trigger work area. This May optional but it helps.
I hope all those involved in the accident takes the highway concessionaire to court and sue the living daylights out of them.
You can clearly see that there were insufficient, probably zero warnings whatsoever of the lane closure ahead!
Ikut Kiri jika tidak memotong, how many drivers drive like this ? Driving at the most right lane at speed 110km/h, when the car behind high beam, then speed up because of ego, then end up cannot brake in time, blame visibility and no road side warning etc.
How hard can it be to just keep left if not overtaking ? Drive slow during rainy season like now and low visibility.
Malaysian drivers have too high ego, cannot let people overtake
it’s never one party’s fault when it comes to accidents.
clearly there isn’t enough warning..but then again, if you have driven on the highway in malaysia, whether it’s raining or dry, cars behind you don’t keep a distance. even when the roads ahead are crowded with cars at national speed limit, cars behind kinda think that they can flash their lights and get a VIP lane for themselves alone. and if you insist to just flow with traffic, they want to kiss your ass so badly. with this kinda driving behavior, there is no margin for any mistakes.
Oh no. Hope that everybody is safe.
Highway authorities should place more slower speed signs at much further location before putting cones. U shouldn’t just put cones out of the sudden. Car at highway speed needs at least 200m to be visible and stop or change lanes. Even longer distance in rainy conditions.
This must be all the brilliant projects that the Sheraton move were talking about to revive after PH tried to halt it initially – well guess its friends comes first while others comes and goes.
Last year video…
Did u read the whole post ? And click on the picture before comment ? It says “Date rosak”.
I guess ur brain rosak