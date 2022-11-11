In Local News / By Mick Chan / 11 November 2022 2:54 pm / 4 comments

A fatal crash has occurred on KM280.1 of the PLUS highway in the southbound direction, resulting in all lanes becoming blocked and traffic has come to a standstill, according to the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

The Malaysian Highway Authority added that traffic is now backed up for seven kilometres in both directions, and rain has started at the location.)

Meanwhile, northbound traffic on this stretch of the PLUS highway is congested for a length of five kilometres, and highway users are advised to take Exit 213 to Putra Mahkota.

(UPDATE as of 2:32pm – Clearing works are still being carried out on site, and the right-hand-side lane has been opened to light vehicles. Mandatory exit remains in effect at the Nilai toll plaza, and traffic contra-flow has been activated at KM279.05 to KM281.3 in the northbound direction of the highway.

Dashcam recordings below from Whatsapp forwarded media.

VIDEO: Dashcam of crash (same direction)



VIDEO: Dashcam of crash (opposite direction)



VIDEO: Phone cam of crash (aftermath)

