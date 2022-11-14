In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 November 2022 12:46 pm / 1 comment

Isuzu Malaysia recently unveiled its new retail outlet design with the official opening of the Autoexec Corporation 3S Centre in Jinjang, KL. Sporting a bolder and more vibrant facade with a distinctive logo tower, the new design works towards elevating Isuzu’s presence, while offering customers a warmer and more inclusive environment.

“This new outlet features a strong brand image to reflect the changing outlook of Isuzu’s retail business. The modern design elements and improved facilities are designed to ensure customers not only purchase the best products, but also receive a corresponding sales and after-sales experience under one roof,” said Isuzu Malaysia CEO Shunsuke Okazoe.

The new Isuzu 3S centre sits on a 1,400 sqm plot on Jalan Jinjang Permai in the northern fringes of KL, and it offers the full range of Isuzu products and services ranging from the D-Max pick-up truck to light-, medium-, heavy-duty lorries and prime movers.

The showroom features an air-conditioned interior where pick-up trucks are displayed and a sheltered foyer where lorries can be viewed in comfort. There’s also a spacious service centre that can accommodate up to four light-duty vehicles and two medium-duty trucks simultaneously. Customers can enjoy refreshments in the lounge while waiting.

This Autoexec outlet is the first one to feature the new outlook and others will follow suit. Isuzu Malaysia says that the entire transformation exercise will take approximately two years to complete with the entire network expected to sport the new identity by December 2024.

New-look outlets will be distinguishable with Isuzu logos featured prominently on the front of the building as well as on a logo tower at the outlet entrance. 3S centres, particularly those that offer truck after-sales care, will feature a spacious forecourt for ease of parking and manoeuvring. Also expect a merchandise corner, digital information panels, dedicated delivery bay for pick-up trucks and spacious display areas including a hero car viewing space.