In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 15 November 2022 5:07 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

KTM Berhad has announced that train tickets for ETS and KTM Intercity for next year are now available for purchase. The online “gates” opened 10am today for tickets from January 1 till June 30, 2023.

The railway operator says that you can buy the tickets via the KTMB Mobile app or on KTM’s official website, and pay electronically with Go Cashless. The 2023 train schedules for ETS and KTM Intercity are similar to the current schedule and you can check online or via the MyRailtime app.

With the announcement, KTM also published the dates for the hot holiday periods of the first half of next year, which are New Year’s Day (January 1-2), Chinese New Year (January 22-24), Thaipusam (February 5), Hari Raya Puasa (April 22-24) and Hari Raya Haji (June 29).

By the way, ETS fares are flexible, which means they’re cheaper when bought earlier. Tickets during festivals are hot cakes so buy early to avoid disappointment.