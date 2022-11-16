In Bikes, Indian Motorcycle, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 November 2022 11:16 am / 0 comments

What do you get when you cross a Freestyle Motocross star rider with a V-twin cruiser motorcycle? You get the Indian Scout Rogue by Hardnine Choppers, built by Danny Schneider from Switzerland.

Schneider is an award-winning vintage custom builder with a reputation for exciting, performance orientated customs including what he says is his best ever build, a 1931 Indian Scout. This is reflected in the Scout Rogue by Hardnine which includes performance suspension and upgraded braking along with wheels from Roland Sands Design.

The performance tracker wheels from Roland Sands allows the use of twin brake discs grabbed by Behringer callipers on the front wheel and activated by a Beringer master cylinder. Schneider created bespoke adapters and mounts for the wheels and the braking system to make everything fit.

Cutting down the primary drive case, Schneider installed a Dynojet quickshifter to expedite starts and gear changes. Schneider also added wider footpegs to suit his riding style along with Ohlins front telescopic forks and Ohlins rear shock absorbers.

After modifying the front triple tree to accept the Ohlins forks, Schneider replaced the handlebar with a 22 mm taller ProTaper unit fitted with ProTaper soft grips. The Scout Rogue’s headlamps cowl is adapted to work with the new handlebar position.

The stripped back, racing feel of the Scout Rogue by Hardnine is also enhanced by miniature turn signals and the removal of the front fender for that flat tracker style. Completing the look, Schneider’s Scout Rogue gets a bobbed rear fender and minimalist turn signals.