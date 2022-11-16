In Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 November 2022 11:26 am / 3 comments

With population growth and new townships sprouting, even quiet highways can become congested. The MEX is one such highway – have you seen the jam there heading towards KL in the mornings? To help ease the situation, there will now be a contraflow lane for the morning rush hour.

MEX has announced a contraflow lane for those heading towards Jalan Tun Razak dan KL city centre from the Salak Selatan toll plaza. The trial started this morning, and will be in place on weekdays, Monday to Friday, from 7am to 10am. The contraflow lane is for Class 1 light vehicles only.

The exact stretch of the contraflow is from KM 11.5 to KM 7.9, KL-bound. This 3.6 km stretch will be near the Kuchai Lama exit, but those who want to depart the MEX for Kuchai Lama are reminded to not use the contraflow and stick to the original lanes – there’s no way for you to cut through.

MEX users, how was the situation there this morning? As with everything new, it might have took some people by surprise and the flow should get smoother with time. Should the contraflow be longer?