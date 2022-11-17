In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 November 2022 1:06 pm / 0 comments

At the recent EICMA show in Italy, Aprilia presented the 2023 Aprilia RS660 Extrema. Touted as the sportiest version of the current RS 660 model range, the Extrema name calls back to the Aprilia 125 Extrema produced from 1992 to 1994.

The Extrema tips the scales at 166 kg dry, some 3 kg lighter than the standard Aprilia RS660. Power remains the same at 100 hp at 10,000 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm from 660 cc, parallel-twin mill.

Weight savings is achieved by the use of a new and lighter street-legal exhaust system by SC Project with carbon silencer. Unlike the “base” RS660 which has the exhaust can sitting underneath the engine, the Extrema has its exhaust placed on the right side.

More weight is reduced with the use of front mudguard and new design belly pan in carbon-fibre. A single-seat cowl replaces the pillion seating of the RS660, with the pillion seat supplied should the rider desire to put the Extrema to dual-seat duty.

The Extrema comes with a full suite of riding aids including traction control, cornering ABS, engine brake, engine map, and wheelie control – all adjustable. An added feature of the Extrema is software that allows the rider to set the standard equipment quickshifter in race shift pattern.