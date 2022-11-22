In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 November 2022 6:46 pm / 5 comments

TailG Ebixon Bold

New entries into the Malaysian electric motorcycle (e-bike) scene are the TailG Ebixon Bold and Ebixon Torq electric scooters, priced at RM9,000 and RM14,999, respectively. Launched in Kuala Lumpur, the TailG e-bikes are imported from Tailing Electric Vehicle, Dongguan, China by Ni Hsin EV Tech and manufactured in its facility in Seri Kembangan, Selangor with pre-orders taken for delivery in the first quarter of 2023.

The two e-bikes on offer by Ni Hsin are intended for different market segments in Malaysia – the Bold for personal electric mobility and the Torq for the small business and delivery sector. As a delivery vehicle, the Torq comes with twin swappable 72 volt 50 Ah lithium batteries, equating to 7.2 kWh, weighing 23 kg each.

Charging uses domestic current with a claimed charging time between two to eight hours, using an off vehicle charger rated at an output of 72 volts DC at eight amperes. The batteries drive a brushless 72 volt hub-mounted electric motor rated at 5 kW and 74Nm of torque.

This gives the Torq a claimed range of 200 km and governed top speed of 90 km/h, and there are two colour choices available. Weight for the Torq is listed as 85 kg with a maximum vehicle payload of 233 kg. Braking is done with hydraulic discs front and rear, with 12-inch wheels shod with 90/90 and 110/70 tubeless tyres.

For the commuter rider, the Bold is intended for short journeys in urban areas, with a range of 120 km and a governed maximum speed of 70 km/h. This achieved by the use of twin 72 volt 22 Ah lithium swappable batteries – the equivalent of 3.17 kWh – weighing 11 kg each while a 1.5 kW hub-mounted electric motor delivers 35 Nm of torque.

TailG Ebixon Torq

Like the Torq, the Bold uses an off-vehicle charger using domestic current, with a charging time of between two to eight hours. The Bold weighs 91 kg with a maximum payload of 252 kg with suspension done with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the rear.

Rolling on 13-inch front and 12-inch read wheels, the Bold uses a 130/60 tubeless tyre in front and a 120/70 rubber at the back, with three colour choices. The instrument panel is an LCD cluster and a USB charging port is provided as part of the standard equipment along with LED lighting.

TailG Ebixon Bold