In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 24 November 2022 10:34 am / 0 comments

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a statement on its Facebook page revealing that the illegal use of strobe or beacon lights is still rampant despite warnings in the past.

It was also revealed that between January to October 2022, action was taken against 1,223 vehicles of various types with 2,319 summons issued for the unauthorised and illegal use of beacon or strobe lights.

According to the same statement, only vehicles from government departments and agencies as provided by Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987 such as the police, fire department and ambulance attending to emergency services are allowed to gain right away over other road users using sirens and two-tone horns.

With that JPJ also stressed that the unauthorised and illegal use of strobe or beacon lights can cause confusion to other road users. Those found guilty can be fined not more than RM2,000 or a jail term of not more than six months according to Rule 94 of the Kaedah-Kaedah Kenderaan Motor, Pembuatan dan Penggunaan, 1959 act.