24 November 2022

The police has assured the public that they are free to travel anywhere despite the setting up of 24-hour roadblocks across the country.

“This is part of our omnipresence and crime prevention strategy. The public should not be fearful as the roadblocks are set up for their own security,” said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, who added that a total of 22 roadblocks had been set up in strategic locations throughout the state.

He said that members of the public were free to travel to any place they wanted to, including Kuala Lumpur, as The Star reports. “If they can afford to pay the toll to travel, then there is no reason why they cannot go. The public should not listen to rumours,” he said.

Yesterday, inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Haji Abdullah Sani had in a statement said that Bukit Aman was conducting 24-hour roadblocks at strategic locations in each district nationwide, and that the roadblocks will be in place for an unspecified period.

He added that no roadblocks will be set up during rush hours to smoothen traffic flow, and urged the public to cooperate and follow instructions at these checkpoints, especially during off-peak hours.

In George Town, state police now has a total of 12 police roadblocks in place across the state following the directive from Bukit Aman. “Three roadblocks were set up in the northeast district, one in southwest, two in south Seberang Prai, two in central Seberang Prai and another four in north Seberang Prai,” state police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said.