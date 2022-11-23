The police will be setting up roadblocks across the country to reduce crime by raising its “omnipresence” level. This is to ensure safety and public order.
The press release was issued this morning by inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Haji Abdullah Sani, and it says that the roadblocks will be in place for an unspecified period.
The roadblocks will be nationwide, at “strategic locations in each district”, with 24-hour duty. However, the IGP said that for the convenience of motorists and to smoothen traffic flow, no roadblocks will be set up during rush hours and the day (waktu puncak/siang hari).
The public is urged to cooperate and follow instructions at roadblocks, especially during off-peak hours, the statement added. “The public need not worry in performing daily activities because PDRM guarantees that safety levels are controlled,” the top cop said. Read the press release in BM below.
Peak hourlah the people need the police. There are so many cutting queue, using emergency lanes & playing with phone and causing more jam.
Potong Q lah terpaling sakit. Penat2 kita Q, kne caras begitu je. Last2 kita yg x lepas traffic light…
I’ll be pleasantly surprised if they are there to actually enforce the road rules
This morning during rush hour roadblock was still on along silk highway.
That’s the way a matured democratic society should be. We can have a hung parliament for 1 week, 1 month or even 1 year and the rakyat can be rest assured that life goes on smoothly in the community. Politicians do not run the country. The institutions and govt infrastructure automatically guarantees that the rakyat gies about normal life. Politicians most times botch their duties and create unnecessary hardships.
The reason for this sudden move by PDRM may not be apparent to some, but there had been irresponsible tiktok messages inciting hate. Thus this.