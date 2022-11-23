In Local News / By Danny Tan / 23 November 2022 11:03 am / 7 comments

The police will be setting up roadblocks across the country to reduce crime by raising its “omnipresence” level. This is to ensure safety and public order.

The press release was issued this morning by inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Haji Abdullah Sani, and it says that the roadblocks will be in place for an unspecified period.

The roadblocks will be nationwide, at “strategic locations in each district”, with 24-hour duty. However, the IGP said that for the convenience of motorists and to smoothen traffic flow, no roadblocks will be set up during rush hours and the day (waktu puncak/siang hari).

The public is urged to cooperate and follow instructions at roadblocks, especially during off-peak hours, the statement added. “The public need not worry in performing daily activities because PDRM guarantees that safety levels are controlled,” the top cop said. Read the press release in BM below.