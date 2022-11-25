In Cars, Chery, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 25 November 2022 7:00 pm / 1 comment

Chery Motor has launched the Malaysian-bound Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro in Indonesia with six variants available across the two models. The Tiggo 7 Pro is available in four variants starting with the Tiggo 7 Pro Comfort at Rp368.5 juta (RM105k), the Luxury at Rp398.5 juta (RM113k), the Premium at Rp428.5 juta (RM122k) and the Tiggo 7 Pro Two Tone at Rp433.5 juta (RM123k).

The five-seater SUV which was previewed and available for booking in Malaysia is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a CVT gearbox with nine-virtual ratios. The powertrain produces 115 kW (155 hp) and 230 Nm of torque to drive the front wheels.

On the outside, the Tiggo 7 Pro Comfort is fitted with 17-inch wheels while the other variants get an 18-inch set. All four variants are equipped with LED automatic headlights with daytime running lights, keyless entry with remote start, follow-me-home lights, reverse camera, LED tail lamps, front and rear fog lamps along with a roof rack. The hands-free powered tailgate is only available in the Premium variant.

Standard onboard features include an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a seven-inch LCD meter cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch infotainment display, an eight-inch dual-zone air-conditioning display and three USB ports.

Reserved for the higher variants are features such as powered front seats, six speakers instead of four, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and the Intelligent Voice Assistant. The latter allows the ambient lighting, sunroof, air-conditioning and sunroof functions to name a few, to be voice-activated.

The Tiggo 7 Pro’s full suite of Advance Driving Assistant features is only available in the Premium variant. This includes adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, 360-degree view monitor, lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and reverse tendency alert which works like rear-cross traffic alert. Only the Premium variant gets six airbags while the rest makes do with four.

As for the Tiggo 8 Pro which was also previewed in Malaysia recently, two variants are available for the Indonesian market with the Luxury starting from Rp518.5 juta (RM147k) and the Premium from Rp548.5 juta RM156k). The seven-seater SUV is powered by a larger 2.0 litre turbocharged four cylinder direct-injection petrol engine with 187 kW (250 hp) and 390 Nm of torque to drive the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Standard exterior offerings across both the Luxury and Premium variants include 18-inch alloy wheels, LED automatic headlights with daytime running lights, LED taillamps, hands-free powered tailgate and keyless entry with remote engine start. On the inside, the more expensive Premium variant stands out with four-way powered adjustments for the front passenger, seat memory function for the driver and a panoramic sunroof with electric sunshade.

Available in both variants are items such as 6-way powered driver seats, a rear view camera display, illuminated door sills, ambient lighting, dual-zone air-conditioning, a wireless charger, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three USB ports, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display, eight speakers, eight-inch LCD air-conditioning panel and refrigerated armrest storage. Like the Tiggo 7 Pro, the Tiggo 8 Pro also gets the Intelligent Voice Assistant feature.

For safety, both variants of the Tiggo 8 Pro come with six airbags, hill-start assist and hill descent control. However, only the Premium variant gets the Advanced Driving Assistant system with features such as intelligent high-beam control and traffic sign recognition along with the abovementioned features such as lane departure warning, blind spot detection, rear-cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow and autonomous emergency braking.

With the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro being launched in Indonesia, its arrival in Malaysia draws even closer. Bet you’re excited! Which section of the SUVs did you find most appealing?

