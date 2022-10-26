Chery is back in Malaysia and the Chinese carmaker previewed a couple of its SUVs yesterday. The returning brand’s range at Setia Alam yesterday comprised the Omoda 5 and a trio of Tiggo Pro models. The latter starts with the 4, before going to the 7 and the flagship 8. Here, we’re focusing on the C-segment Tiggo 7 Pro.
Underpinned by Chery’s T1X platform, the Tiggo 7 Pro is 4,500 mm long and has a 2,670 mm wheelbase. That’s the size of fellow Chinese SUV Geely Boyue (Proton X70), which is 4,519 mm long and has the same 2,670 mm wheelbase length. The five-seater SUV’s boot holds 475 litres, or up to 1,500 litres with split folding back seats down.
The Tiggo 7 Pro is quite handsome. The modern design looks nothing like the original Tiggo that was sold in Malaysia – some might remember that one from the Chery Alado days, which aped the second-gen Toyota RAV4. Contemporary design cues include a hexagon grille with “galaxy-inspired geometric matrix diamond” mesh, slim LED headlamps and T-shaped LED daytime running light and fog light housings.
The blacked-out D-pillars and window kink might remind some of the X70, but the lower line is more pinched and below that is a prominent shoulder line crease and another one that extends from the rear lights into the rear doors. Speaking of rear lights, the Tiggo 7 Pro gets an in-trend full-width LED light bar with the Chery script logo above. Lots of empty space on the hatch, Volvo XC40-style.
The wheels on this baby blue demo unit are 18-inch two-tone alloys, wrapped with 225/60 tyres. Contrasting the paint job are red brake calipers (front and back) and a red T badge on the front wing.
The Tiggo 7 Pro dashboard has the same family style as its siblings and that means a slim, horizontal main piece with a tall centre console. Once again, it’s a good looking and contemporary dashboard, even if it looks a little familiar in places. The AC vents aren’t visually joined, but the sea surrounding the vents are covered in stitched leather for a classy effect.
Like in the Tiggo 8 Pro, there are three screens, including a digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch infotainment one with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 360-degree around view monitor. Below this sits a flush monochrome screen for the dual-zone air con (with N95 air filtering) with touch panel buttons.
In the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro, this AC panel screen is a colour unit, but I actually prefer the more “background” effect of this B&W screen. What’s nice is that there are physical controls for fan speed and temperature either side of the stubby gear lever – frequently used functions such as these should never be hidden away inside a touchscreen.
The seats – six-way powered for the driver – are covered in black leather with contrast stitching. Voice control, wireless charging and selectable LED ambient lighting are also available. Also on the kit list are a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate and the full ADAS suite of driver assist features along with six airbags.
The unit you see here is powered by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo engine. The in-house Acteco unit makes 147 PS at 5,500 rpm and 210 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT with nine virtual ratios. As with the Omoda 5, a 1.6L turbo with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission can be specified, and AWD is an option too. By the way, this unit does not represent the eventual local specs that Malaysia will get – planning is still in the early stages.
So, what do you think of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro? I think it looks good both inside and out, and the interior design is way more modern than that of the Chinese SUV everyone knows (X70). You’re getting a lot for sure, but for what money? That’s the unenviable task facing Chery – they have a well-specced and good-looking car, but are surely aware that as a newcomer facing household names such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5, you’ve got to undercut in RRP.
And then there’s the Proton X70, which is a Chinese counterpart with Malaysian PR status. It’s not easy to get near to the tiger-badged Boyue’s price, as the Geely has national car benefits, but such a price is probably what consumers are used to, and expect. Reduce the kit count to be price competitive? That will dilute the appeal of a Chinese car, which is expected to offer more for less. As I said, it’s an unenviable task, even with a good product – Malaysia is a difficult car market to enter. Anyway, jiayou.
GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in Malaysia
GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in South Africa
GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, studio images
Comments
Okay-ish design but zero originality. Front has the Mazda current wings design with Hyundai hexagon grille, side profile mimics Boyue/X70 more obvious with C pillar kink, rear more of Audi/ new HRV looks with the full length rear brake light bar.
Interior is boringly all black, X50 looks far more exciting with the dash of colour to contrast and the ultrawide floating screen (which is available in China market). Speaking of which at the least Tiggo7 has a proper floating HU unlike the horrible forehead jutting units in Toyota Corolla & Cross and new Alza as well. Those are just plain badly designed.
Acteco unit makes 147 PS at 5,500 rpm and 210 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm
TGDi unit makes 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm.
The X70MC has this beaten soundly and laid the smackdown for good measure. Would love to see a Genting shootout between these two.