2024 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro detailed – Proton X70 C-SUV rival; 1.6T, 197 PS, 290 Nm; est RM130k; May launch

2024 Chery Tiggo 7 Pro detailed – Proton X70 C-SUV rival; 1.6T, 197 PS, 290 Nm; est RM130k; May launch

This is the Tiggo 7 Pro, Chery’s third model for Malaysia after the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. It was previewed on March 25 – when order books were also opened – and the official launch is just around the corner. Chery is once again shocking many with its pricing – estimated at below RM130,000 for a single spec, the Tiggo 7 Pro is aimed squarely at the Proton X70.

At 4,513 mm long, 1,862 mm wide and 1,696 mm tall, the Tiggo 7 Pro is six millimetres shorter, 31 mm wider and two millimetres taller than the X70, while its 2,670 mm wheelbase is identical to the Proton’s. Without a tape, the Chery looks wider than the Geely Boyue-based X70. The T7’s boot takes in 475 litres, and max volume is 1,672 litres with the rear seats folded.

The smaller Omoda 5 is a good in-house reference, as it’s quite popular these days. Compared to the B-segment SUV, the Tiggo 7 Pro is 113 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 108 mm taller – all are significant margins. On the other end of the scale, the segment-up Tiggo 8 Pro with three rows of seating is 209 mm longer, although there’s not much difference in width and height (T7 is 2mm wider and 9mm shorter).

Compared to the bold-faced and low-slung Omoda 5, the Tiggo 7 looks more like a conventional SUV. The upright body sports an upswept window line and blacked-out D-pillars for the de rigueur ‘floating roof’ effect. While not as wild as the O5’s face, the T7 fascia is pretty bold with a large hexagonal grille housing diamond studs. The blue fins on the air inlets are pretty unique.

Elsewhere, you’ll also find slim LED headlights with sequential indicators, LED daytime running lights that are mounted low on the bumper, strong haunches on the rear of the profile and full-width LED taillights. What do you think of the Tiggo 7 Pro’s looks compared to the exuberance of the Omoda 5 and handsome big brother Tiggo 8 Pro?

Inside, the Tiggo 7 Pro follows the style of the Tiggo 8 Pro with a clean, minimalist dashboard. The centrepiece is a widescreen display panel with two 12.3-inch displays for the instruments and infotainment (Chery likes to brand this as a 24.6-inch dual-screen). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and sound comes from an eight-speaker Sony system, as per the T8.

The cabin also features dual-zone climate control, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, multi-coloured ambient lighting, keyless entry with walk-away auto lock, push-button start, six-way driver and four-way passenger powered seats, faux leather upholstery, panoramic glass roof, 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate.

For trim, the T7 gets glossy mock carbon fibre instead of the matte wood in the T8. This, and the red brake calipers, seem like unnecessary ‘sporty’ cues on an SUV that’s not at all sporty to drive. But Malaysian carbuyers are known to like all things sporty, even on entry-level premium brand cars.

Under the hood is a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The 0-100 km/h time is 9.5 seconds and top speed is 205 km/h.

By the way, all but one variant of the Proton X70 come with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine with 177 PS/255 Nm. The range-topping X70’s 1.8-litre turbo-four has 184 PS/300 Nm.

In the safety department, the Tiggo 7 Pro is fitted as standard with seven airbags, stability control and driver assists that include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear collision alert, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and auto high beam.

No shortage of choices if you have RM120k to RM140k to spend on an SUV – Japanese, Chinese, local, B-segment, C, NA, turbo, hybrid. So, what do you think of the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro’s design and package?

  • Bieight8 on Apr 15, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    Rhd conversion poorly done…

  • Karen wants supercar braking performance on Apr 15, 2024 at 1:26 pm

    Once bought a Tiggo7pro will definitely upgrades to brembo 8-pots floating caliper slotted ceramic disc therefore my Karen no chance to karen on the braking matter

  • HOW about? on Apr 15, 2024 at 1:36 pm

    Adding another layer of floor mat on driver side, does it affect Braking Performance?

  • Sick&Tired on Apr 15, 2024 at 1:50 pm

    I will take this over the x70. Cherry has come a long way since the days of Tiggo and Alado!

  • ioma on Apr 15, 2024 at 1:50 pm

    Another model? Gimme a BREAK.

  • batu on Apr 15, 2024 at 2:25 pm

    Well the bright red 7PRO! emblem spoils the back look. China sure love all this pointless wording (Build Your Dream another example.

    • Ben on Apr 15, 2024 at 4:39 pm

      When you think about it, it’s like when guailous like tattoo mandarin or japanese word on the body. Sophistication level ++++

  • Dah Menang Semua on Apr 15, 2024 at 2:33 pm

    Think of Chery
    Power of Brakes

  • Dingle on Apr 15, 2024 at 2:44 pm

    Got working brakes or not?

  • President Xi on Apr 15, 2024 at 4:45 pm

    Sapot lokal! This one comes with a detachable floor for the FSB feature not found on any cars in the world. FSB = Flintstones Style Braking

