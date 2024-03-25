Chery Tiggo 7 Pro previewed in Malaysia – Proton X70 rival, 197 PS 1.6L turbo, 7-speed DCT, under RM130k

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 25 2024 9:04 pm

Having launched three vehicles over the past year, Chery Malaysia has previewed its next model to be introduced here. Sitting between the Omoda 5/E5 and the Tiggo 8 Pro, this C-segment SUV has the Proton X70 directly in its sights.

Arriving in CKD locally-assembled form, the Tiggo 7 Pro is available in just one variant that carries an estimated price of under RM130,000, which would put it within the ballpark of the range-topping X70 1.8 TGDI Premium. It’s available for booking starting today and will be available for viewing at all Chery showrooms from April, with deliveries (and therefore the launch) expected at the end of May.

So hell-bent is Chery on competing with the Proton X70 (known in China as the Geely Boyue) that Tiggo 7 Pro even kind of looks like its rival, with its upright body, upswept window line and blacked-out D-pillars giving the car an in-vogue “floating roof” look. However, the Wuhu brand has given the car a more aggressive front end with a large hexagonal diamond-effect grille framed by a gaping U-shaped air intake design.

You’ll also find slim LED headlights with sequential indicators, while the daytime running lights are mounted low down, below the blue fins on the air inlets. Moving towards the rear, the strong haunches provide added muscle and lead to the full-width LED taillights – a cue that’s lifted from the larger Tiggo 8 Pro.

Measuring 4,513 mm long, 1,862 mm wide and 1,696 mm tall, the Tiggo 7 Pro is six millimetres shorter, 31 mm wider and two millimetres taller than the X70, while its 2,670 mm wheelbase is identical to the Proton’s. Against the smaller Omoda 5, it’s 113 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 108 mm taller. The boot measures a competitive 475 litres, expandable to 1,672 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the Tiggo 7 Pro echoes the Tiggo 8 Pro (and Omoda E5) with a clean, minimalist dashboard. Dominating proceedings is a widescreen display panel with two 12.3-inch displays for the instrumentation and infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are of course fitted, as is an eight-speaker Sony sound system.

Elsewhere, you’ll find capacitive dual-zone climate controls, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger and multi-coloured ambient lighting, the latter featuring a mode that responds to the music being played. Also part of the standard kit is keyless entry with walk-away auto lock, push-button start, a six-way driver’s and four-way passenger’s side power-adjustable seats with ventilation, faux leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate.

Powering the Tiggo 7 Pro is a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, and so equipped, the car will get from zero to 100 km/h in 9.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 205 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.0 litres per 100 km.

In terms of safety kit, the Tiggo 7 Pro is fitted as standard with seven airbags, stability control and driver assists that include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, rear collision alert, blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and auto high beam.

