Chery Tiggo 7 Pro C-SUV – ROI open in Malaysia

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Mick Chan / March 15 2024 4:10 pm

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro is coming to Malaysia, as announced by Chery Malaysia in an Instagram post, and registrations of interest have opened for the the C-segment SUV ahead of its debut in Malaysia; click here to sign up.

Most recently sighted on Malaysian roads in January this year, the Tiggo 7 Pro was previewed in Malaysia as early as October 2022, this is set to be the Chinese brand’s entry in a segment where it will compete with the likes of the Proton X70, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

This will join its stablemates, the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro, in also being a locally assembled (CKD) model, built in Kulim, Kedah. Being positioned between the Omoda 5 and the Tiggo 8 Pro, the Tiggo 7 Pro is 113 mm longer and 32 mm wider than the former, and its 4,513 mm overall length is close to that of the Proton X70 at 4,519 mm.

Early details for the Tiggo 7 Pro were announced at an outlook briefing in January, when it was revealed to be specified with a purely internal combustion powertrain. This is a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 197 hp and 290 Nm of torque, transmitted through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Also revealed to be on the Tiggo 7 Pro kit list are a ‘540-degree’ camera system, an eight-speaker Sony audio system and a 24.6-inch dual screen. Chery’s C-segment SUV appears to be nearing its Malaysian market debut; click here to register your interest.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro spyshots

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.