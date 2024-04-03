Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV now available in Aurora Green – limited edition colour for 120 units, price unchanged

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro SUV now available in Aurora Green – limited edition colour for 120 units, price unchanged

Chery Malaysia has announced a new colour for the Tiggo 8 Pro. The brand’s flagship SUV is now available in Aurora Green, which is the perfect colour Hari Raya. Festival or not, it’s a gorgeous deep shade of green that we featured prior to the SUV’s launch in July 2023.

If you fancy Aurora Green, you’ve got to act fast, as the colour option is limited to just 120 units of the Tiggo 8 Pro. No change in pricing, which is RM159,800 on-the-road without insurance. That includes a seven-year or 150,000 km warranty and five years of free labour service. One can top up RM2,000 for the extended warranty package, which provides a 10-year or one million km warranty for the engine.

Chery is also offering the ‘Extra Peace of Mind’ package, which includes the above-mentioned extended engine warranty plus seven years of service maintenance for RM11,600.

The three-row SUV is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 256 hp and 390 Nm of torque. Power from the GDI engine goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and there are three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport. The two regular colours for the Tiggo 8 Pro are Dark Black and Khaki White. Full specs and details in our launch report.

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro in Aurora Green

Chery Omoda 5 2024
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2024
Chery Omoda E5 2024

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

 

