Chery Malaysia offers Extra Peace of Mind package – 7 years servicing, 10-year engine warranty; RM11,600

Chery Malaysia has introduced the Extra Peace of Mind package for new buyers of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. The optional add-on is priced at RM11,600 and serves to provide customers with a worry-free experience for the first seven years.

According to the company, the package covers the replacement of scheduled maintenance items such as engine oil, engine oil filter, radiator coolant, brake fluid, air filter, spark plug, engine oil washer and transmission oil. The company claims customers can save up to RM2,750 on servicing costs across seven years.

“By purchasing the Extra Peace of Mind Package, customers can rest assured that they won’t be affected by the increasing prices of spare parts and maintenance costs over time. This enables them to budget their expenses more effectively and plan their finances more efficiently,” the company said in its release.

It added that the Extra Peace of Mind package is bundled with a 10-year, one million-km engine warranty. Keep in mind that this is still available as a separate add-on for RM2,000 if you prefer not to pay RM11,600 for the Extra Peace of Mind package with the maintenance items. The default engine warranty is seven years or 150,000 km.

Comments

  • Bob Mal on Mar 15, 2024 at 4:32 pm

    Honestly RM11.6k for 7 years maintenance cost for a China car is too much or either Proton, Honda, Toyota, Perodua which Paultan continually compare with in 5 years usually less than RM5k is not correct with many items not included.

    Imagine Cheery Tiggo maintenance is RM11600 + RM2750 (savings) = RM14350 / 14 (times based on 2x a year) = RM1025 every 6 months/10k service?

  • 4GR-FSE on Mar 15, 2024 at 5:16 pm

    Save your money and get a Toyota.. That is real peace of mind..

