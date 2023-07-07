Chery Malaysia’s 10-year, 1 million km engine warranty reverts to 7 years after first 3k buyers, worth RM2k

In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 July 2023 5:43 pm / 0 comments

After a long gestation that started way back in December 2021, Chery’s return to the Malaysian market was made official yesterday night. The brand relaunch event also saw the official debut of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs as the first models of Chery’s new era here.

Before yesterday, we brought you previews of what’s coming next from the company’s base in Wuhu, as well as previews of the local spec Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro. The only things that remained a mystery was the pricing (Omoda 5 RM108,800 to RM118,800; Tiggo 8 Pro RM159,800) and warranty package.

The latter is a spectacular, headline grabbing announcement – an engine warranty of 10 years or one million km. But as with all things, look out for the asterisk pointing to terms and conditions. Here, the 10-year engine warranty is only for the early birds, specifically the first 3,000 buyers.

However, even if you’re customer number 3,001, the warranty ain’t bad. To counter negative perception of cars from China and to put to bed any reliability concerns, Chery Malaysia is offering a vehicle warranty of seven years or 150,000 km. Once the 10-year engine warranty is fully claimed, engine will fall under the seven-year/150,000 km general warranty.

If for whatever reason you really need the 10-year warranty, you can purchase and extended warranty package (EWP) that will bring your engine warranty back to 10 years. The EWP price is RM2,000 – essentially, the first 3,000 buyers will get a ‘free gift worth RM2,000’.

There will also be five years of free service, but Chery’s wording is rather liberal here. This is not the same as some of the true free service packages out there, where you fork out nothing because parts and labour are included. Instead, the ‘free’ portion here is labour charges (parts not included) for alternating services (free this time, pay the next time). The service interval is every 10,000 km or six months.

We’ve covered the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro in full, so click on the links to read more. What do you think of Chery’s price/package and warranty?

