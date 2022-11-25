In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 25 November 2022 12:25 pm / 2 comments

Goodyear Malaysia has launched the new Assurance ComfortTred as part of an expansion of its Assurance tyre range that caters to premium vehicles. They include vehicles by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volvo, Lexus, Toyota and Honda.

According to Goodyear, the new Assurance ComfortTred introduces a new level of serenity while on the move courtesy of the ANX Technology for an extra noise and vibration canceling layer in the tyre. This results in the tyre being firmly insulated from rolling noise.

The closed pattern design with narrower lateral grooves and closed shoulders on the new Assurance ConmfortTred help reduce the air pumping noise while a significant number of smaller tread blocks help lower impact force against the road surface to further reduce road noise.

Aside from the comfortable and quiet ride, the Assurance ComfortTred tyres also feature enhancements in the aspects of wet grip and braking performance. The new tread compound features high silica content and resin for additional traction. As such, the incremental modulation to the road surface help improve water evacuation and subsequently improve road contact.

The shorter braking distance is the result of an increased number of edges for better water evacuation. The larger rib design in the centre of the tyre increases cornering stability by up to 24% compared to the Goodyear EfficientGrip Peformance tyres.

The new Goodyear Assurance ComfortTred in Malaysia is available in 12 sizes in Malaysia, ranging from 16-inches (215/55 R16) to 19-inches (245/45 R19). Manufactured in China, Goodyear said a wider range of sizes will eventually make its way to Malaysia. Recommended retail prices are listed on Goodyear Malaysia’s official site, starting from RM420 and goes all the way to RM860 for the 19-inch tyres.